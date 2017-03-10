The big news: 31 convicted in Maruti Manesar plant violence case, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: The SC issued warrant against Calcutta judge for skipping contempt proceedings, and South Korea removed President Park Geun-hye.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Haryana court convicts 31 of rioting in connection with 2012 Maruti Manesar plant violence: After four years of trial, Additional District and Sessions Judge RP Goyal acquitted 117 workers.
- Warrant issued against Calcutta judge CS Karnan for skipping contempt proceedings: He had accused several Supreme Court and high court judges of corruption.
- Park Geun-hye ousted as South Korea’s president after Constitutional Court upholds impeachment: The country will now have to elect a new leader within two months.
- West Bengal government issues notices to more than 100 schools for ‘promoting religious intolerance’: Most of the institutes do not have government permits and approvals, said Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.
- Markets remain buoyant after exit polls predict BJP victories: At 12.15 pm, Sensex was up by 39.62 points at 28,968 while the Nifty50 rose 11.10 points to touch 8,938.
- 45-year-old Hyderabad constable held for allegedly kidnapping minor girl, wanted to marry her: Mahboob reportedly told his colleagues that he wanted to give a better life to the girl and her poor family.
- More than 3,000 women take part in Chalo Nagpur march against casteism on Savitribai Phule’s death anniversary: Deceased Hyderabad University scholar Rohith Vemula’s mother spoke at the event and denounced attempts to deny her caste identity.
- Archaeologists have found a 26-feet-tall statue from ancient Egypt that may be of Pharaoh Ramses II: Egyptian and German researchers discovered it near the ruins of the ancient city of Heliopolis – now a slum in Cairo.
- Centre, White House insist US policies won’t affect H-1B visa holders, only illegal immigrants: Washington said there were no immediate plans to change the rules for the programme, which thousands of Indian workers depend upon.
- At least two dead, one injured after gunmen attack Basel cafe in Switzerland: The police are looking for two unidentified assailants, who are on the run.