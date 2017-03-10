A look at the headlines right now:

Haryana court convicts 31 of rioting in connection with 2012 Maruti Manesar plant violence: After four years of trial, Additional District and Sessions Judge RP Goyal acquitted 117 workers.

Warrant issued against Calcutta judge CS Karnan for skipping contempt proceedings: He had accused several Supreme Court and high court judges of corruption. Park Geun-hye ousted as South Korea’s president after Constitutional Court upholds impeachment: The country will now have to elect a new leader within two months. West Bengal government issues notices to more than 100 schools for ‘promoting religious intolerance’: Most of the institutes do not have government permits and approvals, said Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. Markets remain buoyant after exit polls predict BJP victories: At 12.15 pm, Sensex was up by 39.62 points at 28,968 while the Nifty50 rose 11.10 points to touch 8,938. 45-year-old Hyderabad constable held for allegedly kidnapping minor girl, wanted to marry her: Mahboob reportedly told his colleagues that he wanted to give a better life to the girl and her poor family. More than 3,000 women take part in Chalo Nagpur march against casteism on Savitribai Phule’s death anniversary: Deceased Hyderabad University scholar Rohith Vemula’s mother spoke at the event and denounced attempts to deny her caste identity.

Archaeologists have found a 26-feet-tall statue from ancient Egypt that may be of Pharaoh Ramses II: Egyptian and German researchers discovered it near the ruins of the ancient city of Heliopolis – now a slum in Cairo. Centre, White House insist US policies won’t affect H-1B visa holders, only illegal immigrants: Washington said there were no immediate plans to change the rules for the programme, which thousands of Indian workers depend upon. At least two dead, one injured after gunmen attack Basel cafe in Switzerland: The police are looking for two unidentified assailants, who are on the run.