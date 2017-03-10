Former liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Friday alleged that the government was after him and wanted to prove him guilty even without a “fair trial”. A day after the Supreme Court heard the loan default case filed by several banks, Mallya said, “I have humbly obeyed every single court order without exception. Seems as if [the] government is bent upon holding me guilty without fair trial.”

The fugitive businessman went on to add that he was ready to pay a one-time settlement amount on his Rs 9,000-crore loan default. “Public Sector Banks have policies for one-time settlements. Hundreds of borrowers have settled. Why should this be denied to us?,” he tweeted. Mallya further alleged that the banks had rejected his one-time settlement offer without considering it. “Wish the Hon’ble Supreme Court would intervene and put an end to all this by directing banks and us to negotiate and settle. We are ready.”

On Thursday, Mallya’s counsel had told the court that the former liquor baron did not have enough money to pay the Rs 9,000 crore he owes to 17 banks. He argued that all of Mallya’s assets had been attached by the government authorities, and hence he had no money to pay the money he had loaned from the banks.

In another tweet, Mallya said, “The allegations against me by the Attorney General before the Honourable Supreme Court only prove the attitude of the government against me.” On Thursday, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had informed the apex court that the Centre was looking into what steps can be taken under the criminal law to bring Mallya back from London. Rohatgi and advocate Shyam Divan had argued that Mallya does not deserve to be heard until he deposits $40 million (around Rs 267 crore) that he had received from British liquor company Diageo Plc. They also demanded his presence in the court.

Mallya is embroiled in a number of cases in India. In November 2016, he was declared an absconder by a special court that deals with cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The same month, India had asked the UK, where Mallya has been since March 2016, to extradite the industrialist under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty as he owes around Rs 9,000 crore to 17 banks in India. On January 31, a special CBI court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Wish the Hon'ble Supreme Court would intervene and put an end to all this by directing Banks and us to negotiate and settle.We are ready. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 9, 2017

I have humbly obeyed every single Court Order without exception. Seems as if Government is bent upon holding me guilty without fair trial — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 9, 2017