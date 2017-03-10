A look at news in the sector right now:

Reliance Jio, Paytm apologise for using Narendra Modi’s picture in ads without permission: The central government had sent notices to the two companies. Markets remain flat after investors doubt authenticity of exit polls predicting BJP win: The Sensex closed 17 points higher at 28,946, while the Nifty50 rose 0.08% to finish at 8,934. Women in India will now get 26 weeks of maternity leave instead of just 12: The Lok Sabha approved an amendment Bill that makes it mandatory for companies with more than 50 employees to provide a daycare centre nearby. Paytm rolls back 2% fee for adding money to wallet using a credit card after social media backlash: The digital payment firm said the decision to suspend the charge was taken after ‘keeping users’ convenience in mind’. Haryana court convicts 31 workers of rioting in 2012 Maruti Manesar plant violence case: After four years of trial, Additional District and Sessions Judge RP Goyal acquitted 117 workers. Google splits Hangouts into two business-friendly apps, but says it isn’t trying to take on Slack: Hangouts Meet will allow companies to hold video calls with up to 30 members, and Hangouts Chat will make it easier to hold team conversations. Tata Motors and Volkswagen set to launch jointly developed products by 2019: The automakers signed a ‘long-term partnership’, by which Skoda Auto will take the lead on the German company’s behalf.