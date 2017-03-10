The business wrap: Reliance Jio, Paytm apologise for using PM’s photo in ad, and 6 other top stories
In other headlines: Exit poll speculation kept Indian indices flat, and Lok Sabha cleared a Bill entitling women employees to 26 weeks of maternity leave.
A look at news in the sector right now:
- Reliance Jio, Paytm apologise for using Narendra Modi’s picture in ads without permission: The central government had sent notices to the two companies.
- Markets remain flat after investors doubt authenticity of exit polls predicting BJP win: The Sensex closed 17 points higher at 28,946, while the Nifty50 rose 0.08% to finish at 8,934.
- Women in India will now get 26 weeks of maternity leave instead of just 12: The Lok Sabha approved an amendment Bill that makes it mandatory for companies with more than 50 employees to provide a daycare centre nearby.
- Paytm rolls back 2% fee for adding money to wallet using a credit card after social media backlash: The digital payment firm said the decision to suspend the charge was taken after ‘keeping users’ convenience in mind’.
- Haryana court convicts 31 workers of rioting in 2012 Maruti Manesar plant violence case: After four years of trial, Additional District and Sessions Judge RP Goyal acquitted 117 workers.
- Google splits Hangouts into two business-friendly apps, but says it isn’t trying to take on Slack: Hangouts Meet will allow companies to hold video calls with up to 30 members, and Hangouts Chat will make it easier to hold team conversations.
- Tata Motors and Volkswagen set to launch jointly developed products by 2019: The automakers signed a ‘long-term partnership’, by which Skoda Auto will take the lead on the German company’s behalf.