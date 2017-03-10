The Kolkata Police has filed a chargesheet against Union minister Babul Supriyo in connection with a complaint filed against him by Trinamool Congress MLA Mahua Moitra. In January, she had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party MP had “outraged her modesty” during a televised debate with words and gestures, PTI reported on Friday.

In her complaint lodged on January 4, a day after the programme was aired, Moitra alleged that Supriyo had tried to make jokes at her expense, making fun of her name by linking it to a local drink named “Mahua”.

Supriyo, however, appeared to take the development in jest. “Chargesheet filed against me for asking Mohua Mitra, ‘Mohua are you on Mohua?’ while she was spewing venom against me and NaMo,” the singer said on Twitter. His message was followed by a laughing emoji.

The chargesheet was submitted at the Alipore Court on Thursday, along with footage of the TV show in question. Supriyo had ignored three summons issued to him, a senior police officer said.