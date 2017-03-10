A look at the headlines right now:

Sensex, Nifty end lower ahead of Assembly election results: Aviation stocks traded higher after the Delhi government, in its Budget, announced that it will slash tax on jet fuel to 1% from 25%. Anti-India protests erupt along border after Sashastra Seema Bal is accused of shooting Nepali man: Tensions rose near UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri after Indian border guards objected to Nepal constructing a culvert on disputed territory. Reliance Jio, Paytm apologise for using Narendra Modi’s picture in ads without permission: The central government had sent notices to the two companies. Nasa says it has found India’s ‘lost’ Chandrayaan-1 orbiting the moon: They said they had also detected its own Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter using a ground-based radar technique. Centre withdraws Bill to declare countries, including Pakistan, ‘sponsors of terrorism’: Officials said the proposal made by BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar violates provisions of the Geneva Convention. Chargesheet against Union minister Babul Supriyo after TMC MLA alleges he ‘outraged her modesty’: The Kolkata Police submitted footage of the TV show on which Mahua Moitra claimed the BJP leader made fun of her with his words and gestures. Industrial output rose 2.7% in January: The jump was backed by positive growth in the electricity, mining and manufacturing sectors. YouTube blocks Gujarat riots documentary maker Rakesh Sharma’s channel: The filmmaker said the website had not informed him of the decision and alleged a ploy to prevent his movie from reaching the masses. Air India plane goes off radar over Hungary, fighter jets escort it to Heathrow: The Ahmedabad-London flight was carrying 249 people. Hand over video footage of trust vote chaos to MK Stalin, HC tells Tamil Nadu government: The court will take up the matter again on March 24.