A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Sensex, Nifty end lower ahead of Assembly election results: Aviation stocks traded higher after the Delhi government, in its Budget, announced that it will slash tax on jet fuel to 1% from 25%.   
  2. Anti-India protests erupt along border after Sashastra Seema Bal is accused of shooting Nepali man: Tensions rose near UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri after Indian border guards objected to Nepal constructing a culvert on disputed territory.
  3. Reliance Jio, Paytm apologise for using Narendra Modi’s picture in ads without permission: The central government had sent notices to the two companies.
  4. Nasa says it has found India’s ‘lost’ Chandrayaan-1 orbiting the moon: They said they had also detected its own Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter using a ground-based radar technique.
  5. Centre withdraws Bill to declare countries, including Pakistan, ‘sponsors of terrorism’: Officials said the proposal made by BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar violates provisions of the Geneva Convention.
  6. Chargesheet against Union minister Babul Supriyo after TMC MLA alleges he ‘outraged her modesty’: The Kolkata Police submitted footage of the TV show on which Mahua Moitra claimed the BJP leader made fun of her with his words and gestures.
  7. Industrial output rose 2.7% in January: The jump was backed by positive growth in the electricity, mining and manufacturing sectors.
  8. YouTube blocks Gujarat riots documentary maker Rakesh Sharma’s channel: The filmmaker said the website had not informed him of the decision and alleged a ploy to prevent his movie from reaching the masses.
  9. Air India plane goes off radar over Hungary, fighter jets escort it to Heathrow: The Ahmedabad-London flight was carrying 249 people.
  10. Hand over video footage of trust vote chaos to MK Stalin, HC tells Tamil Nadu government: The court will take up the matter again on March 24.