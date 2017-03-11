The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is confident about being re-elected to power as counting of votes in the 2017 state Assembly election began on Saturday morning. However, the presence of several other alliances, particularly one led by its former right-wing ally, is expected to dent the saffron party’s hopes of a clear majority. Goa reported a record voter turnout of 83% during the February 4 election, with over 17,000 postal ballot votes which will be factored in on Saturday.

There are 251 candidates vying for the 40 Assembly constituencies. Exit polls projected BJP in the lead with the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party staking claim over a few seats. Speculation over Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s return to local politics as chief minister indicates the sidelining of incumbent Laxmikant Parsekar. Illegal mining, casinos, cultural protectionism, religion and caste are factors that determine how the Goan electorate sways.

A multi-cornered election in Goa triggered fears of the return of political instability and a hung Assembly. The Aam Aadmi Party made its debut in the state, adding drama to the traditional BJP-Congress rivalry. Besides them, the Goa Forward party made an appearance, as did an alliance combining former saffron party allies Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Shiv Sena and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh faction Goa Suraksha Manch. On March 7, however, Goa Suraksha Manch leader had dissolved the party to reunite with the RSS.

This story is being updated live. Please refresh the page to get the latest news.

Here are the updates as the votes come in:

8.37 am: After calculation of postal ballot votes, EVM vote counting to begin, Goa’s Prudent Media reported.

Goa Poll-17: After Postal counting EVM votes counting begins, keep watching Prudent live on TV & your Mobile cell phones, website — Prudent Media (@prudentgoa) March 11, 2017

8 am: Counting begins. Security tight outside the counting centres.