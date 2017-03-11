The fate of 628 candidates from Uttarakhand will be decided on Saturday as the counting of votes for the 2017 Assembly elections began at 8 am. The 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly went to the polls on February 15, recording a turnout of 68%. Besides corruption charges, the Congress government in the state is struggling with infighting and anti-incumbency. Last year, the Harish Rawat government had a difficult time when the President’s rule was imposed in the state after nine Congress leaders joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Since the first elections, which were conducted in 2002, the BJP and the Congress have held governments alternately. Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Vijay Bahuguna joined the BJP in May 2016 and is a key player this election. Most exit polls on Thursday predicted a close fight between the Congress and the BJP, but the saffron party is expected to take the lead.

This story is being updated live. Please refresh the page to get the latest news.

Here are the updates as the votes come in:

8.48 am: Congress and BJP have one seats each in early trends, according to NDTV.

8.45 am:

The BJP campaigned for the election as if Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was their chief ministerial candidate, Kishore Upadhyay said. He also predicted that the Congress will win 46 seats.

8.40 am:

Counting begins in Haridwar Rural, Chief Minister Harish Rawat's constituency (HT Photo)

8.35 am: Uttarakhand Congress President Kishore Upadhyay denied reports of any dissent within the party. “Uttarakhand people will not forget what BJP did last year in trying to bring down our government,” Upadhyay told India Today.

8.17 am: Uttarakhand BJP spokesperson Munna Singh says he is confident of a BJP win in the state.

8 am: Counting has begun.