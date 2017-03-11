The Bharatiya Janata Party won 21 seats against Congress’s 28 in the 60-seat Manipur Assembly on Saturday. With no party securing the majority, the regional parties will weigh in to decide Manipur’s fate.

While the Naga People’s Front and the National People’s Party are both part of the National Democratic Alliance, the Congress reportedly began talks with the NPP even while the counting was on. The NPP and the NPF both got four seats each, while the Lok Jan Shakti got one seat, the Trinamool Congress got one and an independent candidate won a seat.

In the last Assembly elections in 2012, the BJP won no seats, while the Congress secured 42 of them.