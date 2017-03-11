A look at the headlines right now:

Neither Congress nor BJP gets majority seats in Manipur: Congress secures 17 of 40 seats in Goa, BJP CM Parsekar offers to resign. BJP wins big in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Congress sweeps Punjab polls, AAP will be the Opposition. At least 11 CRPF personnel killed during Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district: Home Minister Rajnath Singh is taking stock of the situation. Indian-American federal prosecutor Preet Bharara among 46 sacked by Trump administration: He had prosecuted Rajat Gupta, the former head of McKinsey in connection with a stock market scam, and then went after Devyani Khobragade. After getting only 90 votes, Irom Sharmila says she will quit politics: The civil rights activist said she had been let down by her people. AAP has not won a single seat in Goa despite heavy campaigning: Their chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes, a former bureaucrat, trailed at fourth place in his constituency in Cuncolim. Shiromani Akali Dal defeated in Punjab, but the Badals hold fort: Both Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal have won their seats. Omar Abdullah says no party can hope to beat the BJP until 2024: He later amended his statement, saying there was ‘scope for change’. Congress’ loss in Uttarakhand is BJP’s gain as rebel leaders bring in the numbers: After attacking then Congress CM Vijay Bahuguna for inadequate relief work, the BJP had no qualms taking him into its fold. RBI paper admits demonetisation hurt the economy, but says the impact was ‘transient’: In the long run, demonetisation will help the Indian economy by encouraging greater formalisation and decreasing the use of cash, a central bank document argued.