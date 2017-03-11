The big news: BJP, Congress fail to win clear majority in Manipur and Goa, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP swept the UP and Uttarakhand polls, while Congress made a comeback in Punjab, and 11 CRPF men died in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Neither Congress nor BJP gets majority seats in Manipur: Congress secures 17 of 40 seats in Goa, BJP CM Parsekar offers to resign.
- BJP wins big in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Congress sweeps Punjab polls, AAP will be the Opposition.
- At least 11 CRPF personnel killed during Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district: Home Minister Rajnath Singh is taking stock of the situation.
- Indian-American federal prosecutor Preet Bharara among 46 sacked by Trump administration: He had prosecuted Rajat Gupta, the former head of McKinsey in connection with a stock market scam, and then went after Devyani Khobragade.
- After getting only 90 votes, Irom Sharmila says she will quit politics: The civil rights activist said she had been let down by her people.
- AAP has not won a single seat in Goa despite heavy campaigning: Their chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes, a former bureaucrat, trailed at fourth place in his constituency in Cuncolim.
- Shiromani Akali Dal defeated in Punjab, but the Badals hold fort: Both Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal have won their seats.
- Omar Abdullah says no party can hope to beat the BJP until 2024: He later amended his statement, saying there was ‘scope for change’.
- Congress’ loss in Uttarakhand is BJP’s gain as rebel leaders bring in the numbers: After attacking then Congress CM Vijay Bahuguna for inadequate relief work, the BJP had no qualms taking him into its fold.
- RBI paper admits demonetisation hurt the economy, but says the impact was ‘transient’: In the long run, demonetisation will help the Indian economy by encouraging greater formalisation and decreasing the use of cash, a central bank document argued.