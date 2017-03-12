The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Saturday said it had successfully test-fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Odisha coast-based test-range. The missile is capable of carrying a warhead of 300 kg, officials said.

“It was an excellent launch and a great success,” a DRDO scientist told PTI. The missile was fired from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha at about 11.33 am, DRDO officials said. The two-stage missile, which includes solid and ramjet liquid propellant components, has already been inducted into the Army and Navy. The Air Force version is in its final trial stage, officials said.

The Army has ordered that the missiles be deployed to three of its regiments.

BrahMos Aerospace, an Indo-Russian collaboration, is also working on test-launching the air version of the missile system.