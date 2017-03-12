A look at the headlines right now:

BJP wins big in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Congress sweeps Punjab polls, AAP will be the Opposition. Neither Congress nor BJP gets majority seats in Manipur: Congress secures 17 of 40 seats in Goa, BJP CM Parsekar offers to resign. Twin bombings targeting Shia pilgrims kill 40 in Damascus: At least 120 other people were injured in the attacks, which took place near holy sites in the city’s Bab Musalla area. DRDO successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Odisha: The two-stage device is capable of carrying a warhead of 300 kg. SC contempt order against me is an error, should not be executed, says Calcutta HC judge Karnan: He called for a CBI investigation into the functioning of seven apex court judges including Chief Justice JS Khehar. At least 11 CRPF personnel killed during Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district: Home Minister Rajnath Singh is taking stock of the situation. Indian-American federal prosecutor Preet Bharara among 46 sackedby Trump administration: He had prosecuted Rajat Gupta, the former head of McKinsey in connection with a stock market scam, and then went after Devyani Khobragade. After getting only 90 votes, Irom Sharmila says she will quit politics: The civil rights activist said she had been let down by her people. Omar Abdullah says no party can hope to beat the BJP until 2024: He later amended his statement, saying there was ‘scope for change’. RBI paper admits demonetisation hurt the economy, but says the impact was ‘transient’: In the long run, demonetisation will help the Indian economy by encouraging greater formalisation and decreasing the use of cash, a central bank document argued.