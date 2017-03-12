A look at the headlines right now:

Florida man tries to set fire to store run by Indian-Americans who he believed were Muslim: He wanted to ‘run the Arabs out of our country’ and told his officers he was ‘doing his part for America’. World facing worst humanitarian crisis since 1945, warns United Nations: UN humanitarian chief Stephen O’Brien said around 20 million people Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and northeast Nigeria are facing starvation and famine. Twin bombings targeting Shia pilgrims kill 40 in Damascus: At least 120 other people were injured in the attacks, which took place near holy sites in the city’s Bab Musalla area. Two Indian oil engineers captured by rebel group in South Sudan: Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition has been warning oil companies from bringing foreign workers into the country’s oilfields. DRDO successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Odisha: The two-stage device is capable of carrying a warhead of 300 kg. SC contempt order against me is an error, should not be executed, says Calcutta HC judge Karnan: He called for a CBI investigation into the functioning of seven apex court judges including Chief Justice JS Khehar. Netherlands’ ban on Turkish minister sparks tit-for-tat diplomatic row: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the country a ‘Nazi remnant’ while his government sealed Dutch diplomatic offices in the country. Belgian zoo decides to shorten its rhinos’ horns to deter poachers after a killing in France: The director of Pairi Daiza said the decision had been taken to protect its animals and security staff. YouTube lifts block on Gujarat riots documentary maker Rakesh Sharma’s channel: The filmmaker said he had not received any notification from the website before or after the ban. Indian-American federal prosecutor Preet Bharara among 46 sacked by Trump administration: He had prosecuted Rajat Gupta, the former head of McKinsey in connection with a stock market scam, and then went after Devyani Khobragade.