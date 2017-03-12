The big news: Florida man tries to burn down Indian-American's store, and nine other stories
In other headlines: UN humanitarian chief said four countries were facing starvation and famine, and at least 40 were killed in twin bombings in Damascus.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Florida man tries to set fire to store run by Indian-Americans who he believed were Muslim: He wanted to ‘run the Arabs out of our country’ and told his officers he was ‘doing his part for America’.
- World facing worst humanitarian crisis since 1945, warns United Nations: UN humanitarian chief Stephen O’Brien said around 20 million people Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and northeast Nigeria are facing starvation and famine.
- Twin bombings targeting Shia pilgrims kill 40 in Damascus: At least 120 other people were injured in the attacks, which took place near holy sites in the city’s Bab Musalla area.
- Two Indian oil engineers captured by rebel group in South Sudan: Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition has been warning oil companies from bringing foreign workers into the country’s oilfields.
- DRDO successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Odisha: The two-stage device is capable of carrying a warhead of 300 kg.
- SC contempt order against me is an error, should not be executed, says Calcutta HC judge Karnan: He called for a CBI investigation into the functioning of seven apex court judges including Chief Justice JS Khehar.
- Netherlands’ ban on Turkish minister sparks tit-for-tat diplomatic row: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the country a ‘Nazi remnant’ while his government sealed Dutch diplomatic offices in the country.
- Belgian zoo decides to shorten its rhinos’ horns to deter poachers after a killing in France: The director of Pairi Daiza said the decision had been taken to protect its animals and security staff.
- YouTube lifts block on Gujarat riots documentary maker Rakesh Sharma’s channel: The filmmaker said he had not received any notification from the website before or after the ban.
- Indian-American federal prosecutor Preet Bharara among 46 sacked by Trump administration: He had prosecuted Rajat Gupta, the former head of McKinsey in connection with a stock market scam, and then went after Devyani Khobragade.