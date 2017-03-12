The Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa passed a resolution calling for Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to be named their chief ministerial candidate on Sunday. Parrikar had been chief minister till he was given the defence portfolio in 2014. The BJP has won 13 of the state’s 40 Assembly seats, while the Congress has 17 seats.

After a legislature meet on Sunday morning, the BJP sent a request to the central parliamentary committee of the party to choose a leader for the party, MLA Nilesh Cabral told Scroll.in. The legislature party has also asked the central leadership to relieve Parrikar of the defence portfolio to return to Goa. Leaders believe that only Parrikar can handle the state and keep alliance parties satisfied. “We have approached the other parties for support”, said Cabral.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak, which has three MLAs and is a likely ally, had walked out of the alliance with the BJP just before the polls, citing an unwillingness to work with then Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar. It had then indicated it was comfortable with Parrikar. Parsekar resigned on Saturday, after he lost in the elections.

The BJP is waiting for a response from its central leadership, though its leader in charge of Goa, Nitin Gadkari, has flown down to the state. Meanwhile, smaller parties and Independent candidates are believed to be in talks with both the BJP and Congress. A clearer picture in the state is expected by this evening.

No party has approached the Governor yet to stake its claim to form the government. Parrikar had said the BJP would stake its claim only if it had enough support.