Brazilian President Michel Temer and his wife moved out of their official residence in capital Brasilia after experiencing “bad vibes” there, reported local magazine Veja according to AFP. Temer, who took office in August 2016, left the Alvorada Palace and moved into the vice presidential residence with his wife and seven-year-old son.

“I wasn’t able to sleep right from the first night,” Timer, 76, told the magazine, adding that his 33-year-old wife also felt the same bad vibe. “The energy wasn’t good,” he said. The huge palace in Brasilia, designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer, has a pool, medical centre, football field and a chapel.

His wife Marcela was even said to have taken a priest there to drive out any evil spirits. But the family gave up and moved into Jaburu Palace down the road, reported Globo newspaper.

Temer, who served as the vice president during Dilma Rousseff’s tenure, took over after she was impeached for breaking Budget accounting laws. However, since no one had taken over as the vice president yet, the Jaburu Palace was lying vacant.