Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh said he would take oath to the chief minister’s post on March 16. He met with Punjab Governor VP Singh Bandore on Sunday to stake his claim to form the government.

“Just met with the Punjab Governor to formally stake claim for government formation, will take oath as Chief Minister at 10 am on Thursday,” he tweeted. The former Punjab chief minister was also elected the leader of the Congress Legislative Party on Sunday.

Congress has made a comeback in Punjab on Saturday by winning 77 of the state’s 117 Assembly seats. The Aam Aadmi Party has won 20 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party a mere 3 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal has bagged 15 seats.

When asked if he will take action against former minister Bikram Singh, accused of being involved in the state’s drug mafia, Singh said his government will not indulge in “vendetta politics”, reported The Times of India. He also promised a crack down on the massive drug problem prevailing in Punjab, as soon as he takes office. “In four weeks, I will ensure that the backbone of this dangerous drugs called ‘Chitta’ is broken,” he said according to India Today.