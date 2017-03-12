A resolution is in sight in the electoral stalemate in Manipur as three regional parties have extended support to the Bharatiya Janata Party to stake claim. “NPP [National People’s Party] is in alliance with the BJP at the Centre, [so] it was natural for us to work with them in Manipur too,” said party president Conrad Sangma.

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said the NPP, Lok Janshakti Party and the Naga People’s Front had extended support to a “non-Congress” government. Madhav said they will prove their support in the House. “We will approach Governor Najma Heptullah seeking her to invite BJP, NPP and Lok Janshakti Party to form government in Manipur,” Madhav said while addressing a press conference.

“The mandate is clearly for a non-Congress government, it is natural that political leaders have decided to come together,” Madhav said.

One Manipur Congress MLA, Shyamkumar Singh, has also defected to join the BJP, reported ANI. Singh had defeated BJP’s Dr Nimaichand Luwang by over 7,000 votes in Andro constituency.

The BJP has won 21 seats in Manipur against Congress’s 28 in the 60-seat Manipur Assembly on Saturday, creating a hung Assembly. Among the regional parties, NPP and Naga People’s Front have won four seats each, and LJP bagged one seat. All three regional parties are in alliance with the BJP at the Centre.

With support from NPP and LJP, BJP’s tally goes to 25. Meanwhile, the NPF is also expected to tie-up with the BJP as the party on Saturday specified it will not support the Congress. In a press release statement issued by NPF, it said the party will support any non-Congress government, reported Firstpost.

In the last Assembly elections in 2012, the BJP won no seats, while the Congress secured 42 of them.