The big news: BJP set to form government in Goa and Manipur, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Chidambaram said Narendra Modi is now the ‘most dominant political figure’, and Amarinder Singh will take oath as Punjab CM on Thursday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- The BJP is set to form government in Goa and Manipur as regional parties extend support: MGP, Goa Forward Party and 3 Independent MLAs tied-up with the BJP in Goa, while NPF, NPP and LJP announced to back the party in Manipur.
- ‘Modi has a pan-India appeal’, says Chidambaram after Assembly poll results: The former finance minister said Narendra Modi had now been established as the ‘most dominant political figure’.
- Amarinder Singh to take oath as Punjab chief minister on March 16: He was elected the leader of the Congress Legislative Party and staked his claim to form the government on Sunday.
- We’ll work for those who have voted for us and those who did not, Modi says at BJP headquarters: Party President Amit Shah said the BJP wave will now travel to the eastern and southern parts of the country too.
- ‘I am convinced you have lost your mind’, Ram Jethmalani tells Calcutta HC Justice Karnan: The high court judge had accused the Supreme Court of being anti-Dalit for issuing a contempt notice against him.
- ICICI records highest number of fraud cases, SBI a close second, says RBI: About 450 bank employees have been involved in fraud cases worth Rs 17,750 crore in public and private sector banks from April to December 2016.
- Florida man tries to set fire to store run by Indian-Americans who he believed were Muslim: He wanted to ‘run the Arabs out of our country’ and told his officers he was ‘doing his part for America’.
- Samajwadi Party would have formed government if there was no alliance, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: The party veteran said no one in the state liked the Congress.
- Two Indian oil engineers captured by rebel group in South Sudan: Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition has been warning oil companies from bringing foreign workers into the country’s oilfields.
- Brazilian President Michel Temer moves out of official residence because of ‘ghosts’, says report: The 76-year-old and his wife had even asked a priest to drive away any evil spirits, but have now left Alvorada Palace.