The BJP is set to form government in Goa and Manipur as regional parties extend support: MGP, Goa Forward Party and 3 Independent MLAs tied-up with the BJP in Goa, while NPF, NPP and LJP announced to back the party in Manipur. ‘Modi has a pan-India appeal’, says Chidambaram after Assembly poll results: The former finance minister said Narendra Modi had now been established as the ‘most dominant political figure’. Amarinder Singh to take oath as Punjab chief minister on March 16: He was elected the leader of the Congress Legislative Party and staked his claim to form the government on Sunday. We’ll work for those who have voted for us and those who did not, Modi says at BJP headquarters: Party President Amit Shah said the BJP wave will now travel to the eastern and southern parts of the country too. ‘I am convinced you have lost your mind’, Ram Jethmalani tells Calcutta HC Justice Karnan: The high court judge had accused the Supreme Court of being anti-Dalit for issuing a contempt notice against him. ICICI records highest number of fraud cases, SBI a close second, says RBI: About 450 bank employees have been involved in fraud cases worth Rs 17,750 crore in public and private sector banks from April to December 2016. Florida man tries to set fire to store run by Indian-Americans who he believed were Muslim: He wanted to ‘run the Arabs out of our country’ and told his officers he was ‘doing his part for America’. Samajwadi Party would have formed government if there was no alliance, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: The party veteran said no one in the state liked the Congress. Two Indian oil engineers captured by rebel group in South Sudan: Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition has been warning oil companies from bringing foreign workers into the country’s oilfields. Brazilian President Michel Temer moves out of official residence because of ‘ghosts’, says report: The 76-year-old and his wife had even asked a priest to drive away any evil spirits, but have now left Alvorada Palace.