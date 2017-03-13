Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah will now decide who will be chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, PTI reported. The party’s parliamentary board had met on Sunday evening, after its massive win in the two states. The BJP is likely to form the government in Manipur and Goa too. Shah will help decide who will lead Manipur. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will resign, to become chief minister of Goa.

BJP Parliamentary Board Secretary JP Nadda said that the party’s observers in these states will consult Shah to decide on the next chief minister. For Uttar Pradesh, their observers are Venkaiah Naidu and Bhupendra Yadav, for Uttarakhand it will be Narendra Singh Tomar and Saroj Pandey, while in Manipur it is Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Piyush Goyal. Nitin Gadkari has been in Goa, where he announced that Parrikar will be chief minister.

At the meeting, the BJP also passed two resolutions – one to pay tribute to 12 Central Reserve Police Force personnel who died in a Maoist attack in Sukma, and another thanking the public for their mandates in the states that just had their Assembly polls.

While the BJP won a massive mandate in Uttar Pradesh and a clear one in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur had been too close to call. However, the party has cobbled up alliance partners to support them in both states. The Congress has cried foul after this.