Five men were arrested in Delhi on Sunday for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman in the city’s Pandav Nagar. The woman told the Delhi Police that they had locked her in an apartment on Saturday night and raped her in turns till early on Sunday. The woman, a Munirka resident and mother of two, is believed to have jumped off the balcony of the first-floor flat to escape, according to The Indian Express.

Delhi Deputy Police Commissioner (East) Omvir Singh said she had sustained minor injuries on her legs and was being treated and examined at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Investigators said she was acquainted with one of the accused, identified as Vikas.

After the man insisted on dropping her back to her South Delhi home, she got into his car only to find two others already there. Vikas then said he would drop one of them in Pandav Nagar first and the three forcibly took her inside, The Times of India reported. They raped her after the two others joined them.

Police said they had forced the woman to have alcohol and raped her after she was drunk and had also threatened her against informing anyone about the gangrape, according to The Indian Express. Officers also claimed that she had been changing her statement.

The 30-year-old was found sitting by the road after calling the Police Control Room around 5.30 am. A medical examination at LBS Hospital confirmed the sexual assault, after which a case of gangrape was registered.

The woman is a divorcee and works part time on a daily wage basis, police said. Three of the accused work at a Noida call centre, one is unemployed and one works at a finance company in South Delhi.