A look at the headlines right now:

Amit Shah will decide Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief ministers: The BJP parliamentary board had met on Sunday evening to discuss names for the posts. The BJP is set to form government in Goa and Manipur as regional parties extend support: MGP, Goa Forward Party and 3 Independent MLAs tied-up with the BJP in Goa, while NPF, NPP and LJP announced to back the party in Manipur. O Panneerselvam faction forms new Parliamentary Board of ‘original AIADMK’ members: Senior leader and OPS supporter E Madhusudanan said the top party body formed by VK Sasikala was not valid because she was merely the interim general secretary. Three women officers sue Scotland Yard for sexism and racism: One of the women Usha Evans is of Indian origin. Five arrested in Delhi for raping 30-year-old woman in Pandav Nagar: The Munirka resident is believed to have jumped off the balcony to escape the flat where she was gangraped. We’ll work for those who have voted for us and those who did not, Modi says at BJP headquarters: Party President Amit Shah said the BJP wave will now travel to the eastern and southern parts of the country too. ‘I am convinced you have lost your mind’, Ram Jethmalani tells Calcutta HC Justice Karnan: The high court judge had accused the Supreme Court of being anti-Dalit for issuing a contempt notice against him. MEA summons Pakistan diplomat after Islamabad expresses concern over Swami Aseemanand’s acquittal: Pakistan Foreign Office said the accused in the Samjhauta Express blast case had ‘publicly confessed’ to being behind it. DRDO successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Odisha: The two-stage device is capable of carrying a warhead of 300 kg. Landslide at Ethiopia garbage dump kills at least 35: Several dozens of people are missing.