The big news: BJP to pick its chief ministers for Manipur, UP & Uttarakhand, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Manohar Parrikar will be Goa’s next chief minister, and Panneerselvam’s faction formed a new AIADMK parliamentary board.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amit Shah will decide Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief ministers: The BJP parliamentary board had met on Sunday evening to discuss names for the posts.
- The BJP is set to form government in Goa and Manipur as regional parties extend support: MGP, Goa Forward Party and 3 Independent MLAs tied-up with the BJP in Goa, while NPF, NPP and LJP announced to back the party in Manipur.
- O Panneerselvam faction forms new Parliamentary Board of ‘original AIADMK’ members: Senior leader and OPS supporter E Madhusudanan said the top party body formed by VK Sasikala was not valid because she was merely the interim general secretary.
- Three women officers sue Scotland Yard for sexism and racism: One of the women Usha Evans is of Indian origin.
- Five arrested in Delhi for raping 30-year-old woman in Pandav Nagar: The Munirka resident is believed to have jumped off the balcony to escape the flat where she was gangraped.
- We’ll work for those who have voted for us and those who did not, Modi says at BJP headquarters: Party President Amit Shah said the BJP wave will now travel to the eastern and southern parts of the country too.
- ‘I am convinced you have lost your mind’, Ram Jethmalani tells Calcutta HC Justice Karnan: The high court judge had accused the Supreme Court of being anti-Dalit for issuing a contempt notice against him.
- MEA summons Pakistan diplomat after Islamabad expresses concern over Swami Aseemanand’s acquittal: Pakistan Foreign Office said the accused in the Samjhauta Express blast case had ‘publicly confessed’ to being behind it.
- DRDO successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Odisha: The two-stage device is capable of carrying a warhead of 300 kg.
- Landslide at Ethiopia garbage dump kills at least 35: Several dozens of people are missing.