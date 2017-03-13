Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said his government will enact a stricter law for the protection of cows. A complete ban on cow slaughter was imposed in Gujarat in 2011, when Narendra Modi was the chief minister, by amending the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act of 1954.

“Now, we want to make this law more strict, for which we will introduce a Bill in the ongoing Budget session of the Gujarat assembly during next week,” Rupani said while addressing a gathering in Gujarat’s Junagadh district on Sunday. He said a new provision will be introduced in the Bill wherein those involved in cow slaughter or transporting beef will be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act of 2011, people found guilty of these acts are fined Rs 50,000 and sentenced to seven years in jail.