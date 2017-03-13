Heavy firing was reported along the Line of Control with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday. There are conflicting reports on which sector is being targeted in the alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan. There have been no casualties, so far.

An official said that the exchange of fire and mortar shelling resumed around 6.30 am in the Chakanda Bagh and Begwar sectors, according to Greater Kashmir. Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire in the Malti sector, according to ANI.

This is the second reported case of a ceasefire violation near the LoC in Poonch in two days. On Sunday morning, the trade centre at Chakanda Bagh was targeted by Pakistani shelling, NDTV reported. The Centre is the main stop for vehicles crossing the LoC. The Army said forces from across the border used mortars, but Indian guards responded immediately.