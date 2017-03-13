A look at the headlines right now:

Manohar Parrikar resigns as defence minister, to take oath as Goa chief minister on Tuesday: Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said in Goa money power had trumped the power of people. Second ceasefire violation in two days reported from Poonch, no casualties: The Army said Pakistani forces are attacking with mortar shells along the LoC. 143 of Uttar Pradesh’s 403 elected MLAs have criminal cases against them, says report: Around 80% of the winning candidates are crorepatis, higher than the last elections’ 67%, a study by the Association for Democratic Reforms found. I am being harassed, says Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar says ahead of RK Nagar by-election: She paid homage at the former chief minister’s memorial in Marina Beach, Chennai on Sunday night. Sukma attack planned with ‘deadly accuracy’, Naxalites used arrows attached with explosives, say police: The CRPF personnel had taken cover behind trees that were boobytrapped with tiffin bombs. At least 46 killed in landslide at dumping ground near Addis Ababa: Dozens of squatters who lived and scavenged for a living at the Koshe landfill are still believed to be buried under mounds of garbage. Amit Shah will decide Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief ministers: The BJP parliamentary board had met on Sunday evening to discuss names for the posts. Three women officers sue Scotland Yard for sexism and racism, says report: One of the women Usha Evans is of Indian origin. Five arrested for raping 30-year-old woman in Pandav Nagar, Delhi: The Munirka resident is believed to have jumped off the balcony to escape the flat where she was gangraped. Tamil Nadu fishermen call off their agitation after meeting Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman: A delegation of local leaders wanted an assurance from the Centre that there will be no incidents of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy in the future.