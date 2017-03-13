The big news: Manohar Parrikar resigns as defence minister to take over Goa, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Another ceasefire violation was reported in Poonch, and around 80% of MLAs elected in UP have criminal cases pending against them.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Manohar Parrikar resigns as defence minister, to take oath as Goa chief minister on Tuesday: Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said in Goa money power had trumped the power of people.
- Second ceasefire violation in two days reported from Poonch, no casualties: The Army said Pakistani forces are attacking with mortar shells along the LoC.
- 143 of Uttar Pradesh’s 403 elected MLAs have criminal cases against them, says report: Around 80% of the winning candidates are crorepatis, higher than the last elections’ 67%, a study by the Association for Democratic Reforms found.
- I am being harassed, says Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar says ahead of RK Nagar by-election: She paid homage at the former chief minister’s memorial in Marina Beach, Chennai on Sunday night.
- Sukma attack planned with ‘deadly accuracy’, Naxalites used arrows attached with explosives, say police: The CRPF personnel had taken cover behind trees that were boobytrapped with tiffin bombs.
- At least 46 killed in landslide at dumping ground near Addis Ababa: Dozens of squatters who lived and scavenged for a living at the Koshe landfill are still believed to be buried under mounds of garbage.
- Amit Shah will decide Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief ministers: The BJP parliamentary board had met on Sunday evening to discuss names for the posts.
- Three women officers sue Scotland Yard for sexism and racism, says report: One of the women Usha Evans is of Indian origin.
- Five arrested for raping 30-year-old woman in Pandav Nagar, Delhi: The Munirka resident is believed to have jumped off the balcony to escape the flat where she was gangraped.
- Tamil Nadu fishermen call off their agitation after meeting Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman: A delegation of local leaders wanted an assurance from the Centre that there will be no incidents of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy in the future.