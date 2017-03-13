Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar on Monday alleged she has been harassed since she announced she will be contesting from the Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency. “I am being harassed in several ways indirectly,” she said according to PTI.

The bypoll for Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar seat will be held on April 12. In February, Jayakumar had announced she will be contesting from the seat.

She alleged that conspiracies were being hatched against her to prevent her from contesting the by-poll. “I could not even stay at my house and goons are being sent. I do not know who they are,” she said. Jayakumar also paid homage at Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai on Sunday night.

On February 24, Jayakumar had launched the MGR Amma Deepa Peravai and had said the outfit was currently a “federation” working towards ousting the “traitor group behind the government”.

The seat has been vacant since Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016. Besides Jayakumar, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is also likely to stand in the bypoll. It remains to be seen if Jayalalithaa loyalist O Panneerselvam, who was ousted from the AIADMK, will stand as an independent candidate.