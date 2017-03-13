Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party had proven their support of 32 MLAs, ANI reported. She also added that Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and other Congress leaders had approached her with a letter on behalf of the National People’s Party. “I told him you can’t bring a letter on behalf of the NPP,” she said.

Heptulla said the BJP had even proven its strength by bringing its supporters to speak on TV. She said that the NPP had submitted a letter to her wherein the four MLAs had extended support to the saffron party.

On Sunday, NPP President Conrad Sangma had declared his outfit’s support to the BJP to form government in trhe state. BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav had said that the party had the support of the NPP, Nage People’s Front and the Lok Janshakti Party.

However, the Congress on Monday claimed the Governor had called Singh to form government as the party had proved its majority, reported The Hindu. Singh was also elected the leader of Congress Legislature Party on Sunday night, after which he approached the Governor with a list of 28 Congress MLAs and claimed support of four NPP legislators. However, on seeing the names of the NPP MLAs on a piece of paper, Heptulla asked Singh to bring NPP president and the MLAs with him, PTI reported.

Heptullah on Sunday night had also asked Singh to resign from his post immediately so that the process of formation of a new government could be started, the agency reported.

“The mandate is clearly for a non-Congress government, it is natural that political leaders have decided to come together,” Madhav had said. “NPP is in alliance with the BJP at the Centre, [so] it was natural for us to work with them in Manipur too,” party president Conrad Sangma had said on Sunday. Both the NPP and NPF are part of the National Democratic Alliance.