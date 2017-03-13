Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will take the additional charge of the Defence Ministry, as Manohar Parrikar resigned from the post to become Goa’s next chief minister, ANI reported. President Pranab Mukherjee accepted Parrikar’s resignation on Monday. Jaitley had held this position from May 2014 to November 2014 before Parrikar was asked to take charge.

Meanwhile, Parrikar who has the support of 21 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly will take the oath on Tuesday. He has to prove his majority in a floor test within 15 days of assuming office. Goa Governor Mridula Sinha on Sunday had appointed Parrikar the chief minister, after he staked claim to form government. The Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier requested its parliamentary committee to relieve Parrikar of the defence portfolio so he could return to Goa.

The BJP had won 13 of the state’s 40 Assembly seats, while the Congress won 17. But the BJP can now form government as it has the support of three Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLAs, three Goa Forward Party MLA and two Independent legislators.