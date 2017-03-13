Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender on Monday said the state is projected to achieve a Gross State Domestic Product of over 10% during the current fiscal, reported The Hindu BusinessLine. Rajender presented the Rs 1.50-lakh-crore welfare budget for 2017-2018 announcing various schemes for different sectors.

The budget was presented in a new format, as per Centre guidelines, wherein the plan and non-plan expenditure were replaced with capital and revenue expenditure. The K Chandrasekhar Rao (pictured above) government has included two new heads, maintenance and schemes expenditure, in this year’s budget, reported IANS.

The maintenance expenditure is pegged at Rs 61,607 crore and the expenditure for schemes was estimated at Rs 88,038 crore. The irrigation sector was allocated Rs 23,675 crore and the agriculture sector received Rs 5,943 crore. Rajender also provided Rs 4,000 crore as the final instalment for waiver of farm loans.

Moreover, underprivileged pregnant women in the state will be given Rs 12,000 as assistance, the finance minister said. The amount will be disbursed in three instalments to take care of nutrition costs before and after delivery, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The piped drinking water programme, also known as Mission Bhagiratha, has been allocated Rs 3,000 crore, reported The Times of India. The information technology department got Rs 252.89 crore.

The Telangana government introduced a system to carry forward the unspent amount for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes department from one financial year to the next. A budget of Rs 14,375 crore was allowed for SC, over Rs 8,000 crore for STs and more than Rs 5,000 crores for backward classes.