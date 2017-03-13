Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday said she would seek permission for a second referendum on the country’s independence from the United Kingdom. She said the vote would be held between autumn of 2018 and the spring of 2019, reported BBC. According to Sturgeon, a second vote is needed to secure Scotland’s interest at a time when Britain is preparing to leave the European Union.

“I am ensuring that Scotland’s future will be decided by … the people of Scotland,” Sturgeon said in Edinburgh. She said she would bring up the issue in Parliament next week. Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to comment on the development. The PM’s spokesperson said the vote last time “clearly showed a majority of people in Scotland do not want a second independence referendum”. On September 18, 2014, Scotland held an independence referendum, but over 55% of people voted against it.

After British lawmakers backed the European Union Bill allowing May to initiate the Brexit process in February, the Scottish National Party had said that the vote was a “devastating act of sabotage on Scotland’s economy”. Lawmakers who had voted to remain in the EU said that despite their own reservations, they would respect the will of the people, reported AP.

The UK had voted to leave the EU in a referendum on June 24, 2016, after which David Cameron, who had campaigned for the country to remain in the bloc, resigned as prime minister. The UK government had rejected a petition calling for a second referendum. May took charge on July 11 to implement the result of the vote along with her team.