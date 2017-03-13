At least one person was killed and eight others were injured in a mine blast in Kabul on Monday, the TOLOnews quoted the Ministry of Interior as saying. A bus was completely destroyed in the explosion, which took place in the PD10 Taimani area of Afghanistan’s capital, Ministry spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi told Reuters.

According to reports, the blast was meant to target the bus carrying employees of a private telecom company. However, other reports claimed that the bus was ferrying government employees. The explosive was planted on the roadside.

This comes five days after 30 people were killed and around 70 others injured when unidentified gunmen attacked a military hospital near the United States Embassy in Kabul. Later, Defence Ministry officials said the Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the strike at Sardar Daud Khan Hospital.

While one suicide bomber died during the initial phase of the attack, Afghan security forces killed three gunmen during the exchange of fire.