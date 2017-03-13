A look at the headlines right now:

BJP’s Biren Singh will be the next Manipur chief minister: He was elected the leader of the legislature party on Monday. He will soon meet the governor to stake claim to form government. Union minister Kiren Rijiju condemns attack on Arunachal Pradesh student in Bengaluru: Christ University student Higio Guntey has alleged that he was beaten up by his landlord, who also forced him to lick his shoes for using excessive water. Scottish leader to seek second referendum on country’s independence from UK: A second vote is needed to secure Scotland’s interest at a time when Britain is preparing to leave the European Union, said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Arun Jaitley gets additional charge of Defence Ministry as Manohar Parrikar heads to Goa: Jaitley had held this position from May 2014 to November 2014. Writer Yogesh Master attacked with black ink, warned to not write against Hindu gods: The police are suspecting it to be the handiwork of some right-wing organisation. No restrictions on cash withdrawal from banks and ATMs starting today: Till March 12, the weekly withdrawal limit for savings accounts was fixed at Rs 50,000. Situation for Syrian children hit rock bottom in 2016, says Unicef: The number of children killed or injured in the conflict went up 20% last year, compared to 2015. Telangana government presents welfare budget with outlay of Rs 1.50 lakh crore: The state will achieve a Gross State Domestic Product of more than 10% during the current fiscal, said Finance Minister Etela Rajender. At least one killed, eight injured in mine blast that targeted a bus in Kabul: Some reports said the vehicle was ferrying government employees while others claimed that the victims worked for a private telecom company. Adani Group seeks financing from Australian government fund for coal mine railway project: Some major banks, including Germany’s Deutsch Bank, had refused to participate in the controversial project.