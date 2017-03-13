The big news: BJP elects Biren Singh as Manipur CM-designate, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kiren Rijiju criticised attack on Arunachal Pradesh student in Bengaluru, and Scottish leader said she would seek another vote on independence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP’s Biren Singh will be the next Manipur chief minister: He was elected the leader of the legislature party on Monday. He will soon meet the governor to stake claim to form government.
- Union minister Kiren Rijiju condemns attack on Arunachal Pradesh student in Bengaluru: Christ University student Higio Guntey has alleged that he was beaten up by his landlord, who also forced him to lick his shoes for using excessive water.
- Scottish leader to seek second referendum on country’s independence from UK: A second vote is needed to secure Scotland’s interest at a time when Britain is preparing to leave the European Union, said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
- Arun Jaitley gets additional charge of Defence Ministry as Manohar Parrikar heads to Goa: Jaitley had held this position from May 2014 to November 2014.
- Writer Yogesh Master attacked with black ink, warned to not write against Hindu gods: The police are suspecting it to be the handiwork of some right-wing organisation.
- No restrictions on cash withdrawal from banks and ATMs starting today: Till March 12, the weekly withdrawal limit for savings accounts was fixed at Rs 50,000.
- Situation for Syrian children hit rock bottom in 2016, says Unicef: The number of children killed or injured in the conflict went up 20% last year, compared to 2015.
- Telangana government presents welfare budget with outlay of Rs 1.50 lakh crore: The state will achieve a Gross State Domestic Product of more than 10% during the current fiscal, said Finance Minister Etela Rajender.
- At least one killed, eight injured in mine blast that targeted a bus in Kabul: Some reports said the vehicle was ferrying government employees while others claimed that the victims worked for a private telecom company.
- Adani Group seeks financing from Australian government fund for coal mine railway project: Some major banks, including Germany’s Deutsch Bank, had refused to participate in the controversial project.