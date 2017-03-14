A look at the headlines right now:

SC agrees to hear Congress plea against Manohar Parrikar’s appointment as Goa chief minister: The Congress argued that since it is the single largest party in Goa, it should be invited first to form the government. 25-year-old JNU student allegedly commits suicide, investigations on: J Muthukrishnan was found hanging at his friend’s house on Monday. BJP’s Biren Singh will be the next Manipur chief minister: He was elected the leader of the legislature party on Monday. He will soon meet the governor to stake claim to form government. UK Parliament passes Brexit Bill, Theresa May can now trigger Article 50: The prime minister might wait till the end of the month to begin the Brexit process. Petition launched for Shashi Tharoor to be Congress’ 2019 PM candidate: The national party has so far been led by their Vice President Rahul Gandhi. China is increasing its marine force by five times to protect overseas interests: The president has reduced the size of their Army to meet the Navy’s requirements. Arun Jaitley gets additional charge of Defence Ministry as Manohar Parrikar heads to Goa: Jaitley had held this position from May 2014 to November 2014. No restrictions on cash withdrawal from banks and ATMs: Till March 12, the weekly withdrawal limit for savings accounts was fixed at Rs 50,000. Situation for Syrian children hit rock bottom in 2016, says Unicef: The number of children killed or injured in the conflict went up 20% last year, compared to 2015. Writer Yogesh Master attacked with black ink, warned to not write against Hindu gods: The police are suspecting it to be the handiwork of some right-wing organisation.