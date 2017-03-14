The big news: SC to hear petition against Manohar Parrikar as Goa CM, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: A Dalit PhD student at JNU allegedly committed suicide, and the BJP chose its Manipur chief minister.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC agrees to hear Congress plea against Manohar Parrikar’s appointment as Goa chief minister: The Congress argued that since it is the single largest party in Goa, it should be invited first to form the government.
- 25-year-old JNU student allegedly commits suicide, investigations on: J Muthukrishnan was found hanging at his friend’s house on Monday.
- BJP’s Biren Singh will be the next Manipur chief minister: He was elected the leader of the legislature party on Monday. He will soon meet the governor to stake claim to form government.
- UK Parliament passes Brexit Bill, Theresa May can now trigger Article 50: The prime minister might wait till the end of the month to begin the Brexit process.
- Petition launched for Shashi Tharoor to be Congress’ 2019 PM candidate: The national party has so far been led by their Vice President Rahul Gandhi.
- China is increasing its marine force by five times to protect overseas interests: The president has reduced the size of their Army to meet the Navy’s requirements.
- Arun Jaitley gets additional charge of Defence Ministry as Manohar Parrikar heads to Goa: Jaitley had held this position from May 2014 to November 2014.
- No restrictions on cash withdrawal from banks and ATMs: Till March 12, the weekly withdrawal limit for savings accounts was fixed at Rs 50,000.
- Situation for Syrian children hit rock bottom in 2016, says Unicef: The number of children killed or injured in the conflict went up 20% last year, compared to 2015.
- Writer Yogesh Master attacked with black ink, warned to not write against Hindu gods: The police are suspecting it to be the handiwork of some right-wing organisation.