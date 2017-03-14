Cross-border shelling in Poonch, which started on Sunday, and the firing that followed has forced authorities to suspend the bus service across the Line of Control, between Jammu and Rawalkote, for a week, PTI reported. Pakistan troops allegedly targeted Indian posts in yet another ceasefire violation in Poonch district on Monday. The Trade and Facilitation centre in Poonch was also damaged and business has been affected.

Schools near the LoC have been closed and the district administration on Monday postponed examinations because of the shelling, reported The Times of India. This is the third such attack in the last 24 hours.

Pakistani troops had started unprovoked firing on Monday at 6.40 am, Army spokesperson Manish Mehta said, adding that there was no casualty on the Indian side. The Indian Army had reciprocated effectively, he said.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said the Indian Army was capable of meeting any kind of challenge. “You must trust the Modi government to give a befitting response,” he said.

This is the first time the cross-LoC bus service has been suspended because of firing, according to Greater Kashmir. The trade centre that was inaugurated 10 years ago as a step towards confidence building measure by India and Pakistan, has business taking place four days a week.