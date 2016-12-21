Healthcare Programme

US: Millions will lose their health insurance under Trump’s plan to replace Obamacare, finds report

The Congressional Budget Office highlighted that older Americans would pay far higher premiums under the proposed legislation than under Obamacare.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

The United States’ House Republicans’ proposed healthcare legislation will reverse much of the progress made in the sector since the Affordable Health Care Act 2010 – better known as Obamacare – was brought into force, according to congressional analysts.

Under the new administration’s proposed American Health Care Act, 24 million people will lose their coverage ten years down the line, than if Obamacare was kept in place, the Congressional Budget Office projected in a report on Monday.

This would bring the number of uninsured Americans to 19% of the population from the current 10% a decade from now and have 14 million citizens lose their coverage within the first year, the nonpartisan CBO’s report warned, adding that the number of uninsured would rise to 52 million by 2026 compared with 28 million under Obamacare.

The analysis brings in focus President Donald Trump’s campaign promise of ensuring that no American will lose health insurance under their governance once Obamacare was repealed in its entirety. It also highlights that while premiums under the new law would be 15% to 20% higher in the first year and 10% lower after 2026, older Americans would be paying significantly higher amounts.

Source: The Washington Post
Source: The Washington Post

However, the Republican legislation’s proposals to cut spending on Medicaid – a social healthcare programme for those with limited resources in the US – and government funding for people buying insurance plans on their own would lower the federal deficit by $337 billion in the same period, according to the 37-page analysis.

The CBO study garnered mixed reactions from Republicans – while a few jumped to highlight the smaller deficit projected, others dismissed its unfavourable numbers as “absurd” and “illogical”. Democrats did not ignore the chance to point out the president’s “empty promises” of lowered costs and wider coverage.

House Republicans introduced the American Health Care Act in Congress on March 6 and have been pushing to have it approved since then. The rush comes as no surprise as Donald Trump, on his first day in office, directed government agencies to freeze certain regulations and also signed an executive order to begin the process of repealing Obamacare.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.