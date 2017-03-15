The Indian Air Force base in Pathankot and the Mamoon cantonment were put on high alert on Tuesday after the police received information about a possible terror attack. A massive search, with almost 500 personnel partaking, was done at the base and all nearby villages, PTI reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police Nilambari Jagdale told IANS that Army and local police teams were set up to do searches after they had declared a “high alert” at the base. “I have personally talked to the Airport authorities to beef up the security,” he added. The Punjab Police and Himachal Pradesh Police joined Army and Air Force personnel to do checks and increase security in the area.

However, there have been several alerts since the air base was attacked in January 2016. A civilian and seven security personnel had been killed in the attack, which was believed to have been carried out by the Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.