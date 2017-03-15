Any one in South Delhi can now now walk into a hotel or restaurant when they are in desperate need of a bathroom, and use theirs at a tiny cost. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday made it mandatory for such establishments in its jurisdiction to allow the public access to their toilets for a fee of Rs 5.

The move came on the recommendation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Restaurant managements have been allowed to charge up to Rs 5 per person to cover the cost of maintaining and cleaning the toilets. “The move will be particularly beneficial for women who face problems because of lack of toilets in marketplaces,” SDMC Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel told The Times of India.

The localities of Saket, Hauz Khas Village and Shahpur Jat fall under the SDMC’s ambit. The initiative will allow the public access to 3,500 to 4,000 more toilets from April 1.

The move was discussed in a meeting between the lieutenant governor and civic body officials last week. The order applies to all hotels and restaurants, especially those seeking health trade licences from the municipal corporation as the SDMC said that to enforce the rule, they will add the provision as a requirement for registration.

The directive may find opposition from hotel and restaurant owners. Riyaaz Amlani, the president of the National Restaurant Association of India and CEO of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, told The Indian Express that he was concerned the order would violate a restaurant’s right of admission and could pose a security threat.