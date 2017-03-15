A look at the headlines right now:

Manipur governor invites BJP’s Biren Singh to form government: He was elected the party’s legislative leader in the state and will be sworn in on Wednesday afternoon. Rape-accused Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati arrested in Lucknow: With this, the police have managed to track down all seven people named in the FIR. Employers are free to ban Islamic headscarves at the workplace, rules top European Union court: The court, however, said that such a restriction cannot be based on the wishes of a customer who refuses service from a worker wearing the religious symbol. India may step in as South Africa’s replacement to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, says report: IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said they will consider bidding for the event if the government supports the move. BJP-PDP alliance splits for Jammu and Kashmir by-polls: Lok Sabha seats Anantnag and Srinagar will have by-elections in April. Pathankot air base put on high alert over possible terror attack: The air base and nearby villages were all searched closely on Tuesday after the police received information about a likely attack. At Rs 5, toilets in South Delhi’s restaurants will soon be open to the public: The local civic body initiative will allow people access to 3,500 to 4,000 more toilets from April 1. Delhi’s civic polls will be held on April 22 – and EVMs will be used despite Kejriwal’s objections: The results for elections to 272 seats in three municipal corporations will be declared on April 25. Manohar Parrikar takes oath as 13th chief minister of Goa, floor test on Thursday: He had resigned from his post as the Defence Minister on Monday to form a government in his home state. Lok Sabha passes Enemy Property Bill: The legal heirs of those who left for Pakistan or China will no longer be entitled to inherit properties in India.