The big news: BJP’s Biren Singh to be sworn in as Manipur CM today, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Rape-accused SP leader Gayatri Prajapati was arrested, and the EU’s top court said employers can ban staff wearing ‘religious symbols’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Manipur governor invites BJP’s Biren Singh to form government: He was elected the party’s legislative leader in the state and will be sworn in on Wednesday afternoon.
- Rape-accused Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati arrested in Lucknow: With this, the police have managed to track down all seven people named in the FIR.
- Employers are free to ban Islamic headscarves at the workplace, rules top European Union court: The court, however, said that such a restriction cannot be based on the wishes of a customer who refuses service from a worker wearing the religious symbol.
- India may step in as South Africa’s replacement to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, says report: IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said they will consider bidding for the event if the government supports the move.
- BJP-PDP alliance splits for Jammu and Kashmir by-polls: Lok Sabha seats Anantnag and Srinagar will have by-elections in April.
- Pathankot air base put on high alert over possible terror attack: The air base and nearby villages were all searched closely on Tuesday after the police received information about a likely attack.
- At Rs 5, toilets in South Delhi’s restaurants will soon be open to the public: The local civic body initiative will allow people access to 3,500 to 4,000 more toilets from April 1.
- Delhi’s civic polls will be held on April 22 – and EVMs will be used despite Kejriwal’s objections: The results for elections to 272 seats in three municipal corporations will be declared on April 25.
- Manohar Parrikar takes oath as 13th chief minister of Goa, floor test on Thursday: He had resigned from his post as the Defence Minister on Monday to form a government in his home state.
- Lok Sabha passes Enemy Property Bill: The legal heirs of those who left for Pakistan or China will no longer be entitled to inherit properties in India.