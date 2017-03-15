Absconding rape-accused Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati was arrested in Lucknow on Wednesday, reported ANI. Prajapati and six others had allegedly gang-raped a 35-year-old woman and molested her minor daughter in 2014.

The former Uttar Pradesh minister has been on the run ever since the Supreme Court had directed an FIR against him on February 17. A look out notice and a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him and the police had also impounded his passport. The police had been considering attaching Prajapati’s two properties in Lucknow and one in Amethi to force him to surrender.

Prajapati’s arrest comes a day after his two sons and an aide were held in Lucknow. The trio have been arrested for sheltering the accused. With Prajapati’s arrest, the police have managed to track down all the seven people named in the FIR.

On March 7, Prajapati’s two aides were arrested in Noida near Jewar on the Yamuna Expressway, while his security guard, Chandrapal, was picked up on March 6 near Lucknow Police lines.

