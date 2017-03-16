The big news: US judge strikes down Trump’s second travel ban, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Several parties have alleged EVM tampering after the BJP swept polls in two states, and Panneerselvam sought to claim the AIADMK symbol.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Donald Trump’s revised travel ban blocked by Hawaiian judge hours before it came into effect: The president has called it ‘unprecedented judicial overreach’ and vowed to fight it right up to the Supreme Court.
- Mayawati to move court against alleged EVM tampering, to observe ‘black day’ on 11th of every month: The AAP has also cried foul, and said they lost the Punjab polls because of this.
- Panneerselvam’s camp stakes claim to AIADMK symbol ahead of by-poll in Jayalalithaa’s seat: OPS has also asked for fresh elections for the party’s general secretary post, claiming Sasikala broke several by-laws to get the position.
- Girl killed, her 6-year-old brother hurt as bullets from Kupwara encounter fly into their home: Three militants died and a police officer was injured during the operation.
- US Federal Reserve hikes rates by 0.25% supported by improved jobs market and inflation gains: The central bank projected two more raises in rates in 2017, indicating it aims to tighten monetary policy as the economy inches closer to its inflation target.
- Irish woman found dead after Holi celebrations in Goa: Reports said one person has been arrested and six other suspects are being questioned by the police.
- Pakistan is becoming world’s terrorism factory’, India says at UNHRC: Indian diplomat Nabanita Chakrabarti blamed Pakistan for extending support to militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir.
- ‘Padmavati’ producer says complaint has been filed against those who vandalised the Kolhapur set: The costumes and jewellery meant for the actors in the film were looted, Shobha Sant said.
- Twitter confirms major hacking after several accounts tweet Swastikas, pro-Turkey messages: The website said a third party application, Twitter Counter, was the source of the breach.
- Centre hikes Dearness Allowance from 2% to 4%: Nearly 50 lakh Central government employees will receive the additional funds, effective from January 1, 2017.