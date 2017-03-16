A look at the headlines right now:

Donald Trump’s revised travel ban blocked by Hawaiian judge hours before it came into effect: The president has called it ‘unprecedented judicial overreach’ and vowed to fight it right up to the Supreme Court. Mayawati to move court against alleged EVM tampering, to observe ‘black day’ on 11th of every month: The AAP has also cried foul, and said they lost the Punjab polls because of this. Panneerselvam’s camp stakes claim to AIADMK symbol ahead of by-poll in Jayalalithaa’s seat: OPS has also asked for fresh elections for the party’s general secretary post, claiming Sasikala broke several by-laws to get the position. Girl killed, her 6-year-old brother hurt as bullets from Kupwara encounter fly into their home: Three militants died and a police officer was injured during the operation. US Federal Reserve hikes rates by 0.25% supported by improved jobs market and inflation gains: The central bank projected two more raises in rates in 2017, indicating it aims to tighten monetary policy as the economy inches closer to its inflation target. Irish woman found dead after Holi celebrations in Goa: Reports said one person has been arrested and six other suspects are being questioned by the police. Pakistan is becoming world’s terrorism factory’, India says at UNHRC: Indian diplomat Nabanita Chakrabarti blamed Pakistan for extending support to militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir. ‘Padmavati’ producer says complaint has been filed against those who vandalised the Kolhapur set: The costumes and jewellery meant for the actors in the film were looted, Shobha Sant said. Twitter confirms major hacking after several accounts tweet Swastikas, pro-Turkey messages: The website said a third party application, Twitter Counter, was the source of the breach. Centre hikes Dearness Allowance from 2% to 4%: Nearly 50 lakh Central government employees will receive the additional funds, effective from January 1, 2017.