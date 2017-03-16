Goa floor test begins soon, BJP set to prove majority with support from regional parties
The Congress had protested against the BJP-led alliance forming government because they had won more seats than their rival.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday is set to prove its majority in a trust vote in the 40-seat Goa Assembly. The party, which had won 13 seats, managed to get 21 legislators in total, with the support of three Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLAs, three Goa Forward Party MLAs and two Independent legislators.
Events that have led up to the trust vote:
- Although the Congress had bagged 17 seats and emerged as the single largest party, it failed to garner the support of four more MLAs to make it over the halfway mark. It was the Congress that had moved the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging BJP leader Manohar Parrikar’s appointment as Goa chief minister. In its plea, the party had claimed that it should have been invited first to form the government in the state, since it was the single largest party in the Assembly.
- The bench, however, allowed Parrikar to be sworn in on Tuesday and ordered the floor test within two days instead of the usual 15-day period. The top court had also criticised the Congress for undermining a governor’s authority to call the shots on government formation in a state.
- On Thursday, ahead of the trust vote, Goa Forward Party leader Vijay Sardesai told the media that he would not “backstab” Parrikar by voting against him, especially since he had given up the Union defence ministry to return to the state.
- Of the nine ministers who were sworn in on Tuesday, only three including Parrikar are from the BJP. The BJP has given several cabinet berths to its allies. Reports say the allies are thus unlikely to vote in favour of the Congress.
- The Congress has also protested against BJP legislator Sidharth Kuncalienker being made the Pro-Tem Speaker. The post is temporary and allows the person holding it to act as Speaker till one is elected.
- Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has taken several potshots at Parrikar and the BJP, but has been blamed by some Congress members for not managing to get allies to form the government. He had had sarcastically expressed his sympathies for Parrikar, seemingly for his apparent demotion from the defence portfolio. Singh had also pointed out that seven of the BJP’s 13 MLAs are Roman Catholic. He told Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Twitter that his outlook would now need to be “pro-Christian”.
- During the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday, the Congress had alleged that the BJP was engaging in horse trading and violating established constitutional practices. Counsel for the Congress Abhishek Singhvi asserted that a governor cannot nullify the people’s mandate and not even give a call to the largest party.
- Parrikar resigned from his post as the Union Defence Minister on Monday to form a government in his home state. Parrikar, 61, has served as the Goa CM before. His last term was cut short when he was given the Defence Ministry portfolio in November 2014. He had been succeeded by Laxmikant Parsekar, who had not manage to keep the party’s allies in Goa happy.