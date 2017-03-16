Indian markets rallied on Thursday after the United States Federal Reserve raised its key rates the previous day. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex saw a 139.23-point hike to 29,537.34 – surpassing its two-year highest at one point – while the National Stock Exchange Nifty soared past the 9,100-point mark (at 11.30 am), also recording a new high.

Investors in India, who had been expecting market sentiment to be positive after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s win in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, had also taken the US Fed hike into consideration, according to Mint. Fitch Ratings believes that the US central bank’s decision “could mark the beginning of a significant shift in the global interest rate environment”.

Adani Ports and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers in morning trade, while shares of the Anil Ambani group of companies, including Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, Reliance Capital and Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd, rose between 1% and 3.5%. Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular made losses in both indices.

The rupee also strengthened on Thursday, coming close to a 17-month high against the US dollar. The Indian currency opened at 65.39 per dollar and hit a high of 65.24 – this value was last seen on October 30, 2015.

Other Asian markets also performed well following the Fed rate hike. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, Japan’s Nikkei and Shanghai’s SE Composite Index all made gains – Hang Seng climbed by nearly 1.5%, while Nikkei made a marginal improvement.