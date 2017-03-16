One person has been arrested after a 36-year-old woman from Uzbekistan said she had been beaten up and raped by five men at her apartment in Delhi’s Masoodpur area. Apart from her ex-boyfriend Anubhav Yadav who has been arrested, the woman has also identified one Gaurav Bhatia while the three others were unknown to her.

The incident had taken place on March 10 but the woman reported the matter to the police on March 14, an officer told PTI. In her complaint, she said that Yadav, Bhatia and three others had forcibly entered her flat where she has lived for the past six months.

The men then allegedly assaulted her. The complainant said she was beaten until she was unconscious. Later when she gained her senses, she felt immense pain in her abdomen. But, the men had left the flat by then.

The woman and Yadav were in a relationship for four years and had broken up two weeks ago. However, Yadav continued to “harass” her over phone. The men allegedly assaulted the woman for avoiding Yadav’s phone calls, PTI reported.

Officers at Vansat Kunj North police station told The Times of India that they have registered a case of gangrape and voluntarily causing hurt against the five men. The police are currently carrying out raids to find Bhatia and three others.