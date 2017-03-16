A look at the headlines right now:

BJP wins trust vote in Goa Assembly, Manohar Parrikar remains chief minister: Twenty-two MLAs, including 13 BJP legislators, supported the former defence minister. Congress’ Amarinder Singh sworn in as 26th chief minister of Punjab: The party made a comeback in the state on March 11, winning 77 of its 117 Assembly seats. Centre’s decision to ban Zakir Naik’s organisation ‘not arbitrary’, says Delhi High Court: The bench dismissed the plea made by the Islamic Research Foundation challenging the MHA’s order. Steve Smith holds firm, Australia head to tea at 194/4 on Day 1 of Ranchi Test: Australia won the toss and chose to bat. J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wants AFSPA to be revoked from some areas: She argued that since more forces are called in when the situation worsens, the controversial law should be withdrawn when things improve. US Federal Reserve hikes rates by 0.25% supported by improved jobs market and inflation gains: The central bank projected two more raises in rates in 2017, indicating it aims to tighten monetary policy as the economy inches closer to its inflation target. Five men assault, rape woman from Uzbekistan in Delhi: The complainant’s ex-boyfriend has been arrested for the crime, but his friend Gaurav Bhatia and three others are still on the run. Donald Trump’s revised travel ban blocked by Hawaiian judge hours before it came into effect: The president has called it ‘unprecedented judicial overreach’ and vowed to fight it right up to the Supreme Court. Centre’s legal debates set to air on TV as Law Ministry seeks rights to launch its own channel: A competition with cash prizes has been launched, inviting law students and freelance filmmakers to submit short films to be broadcast on the channel. Uttar Pradesh elections proved ‘big narrative’ wins over ‘big data’, says Harvard research paper: Voters were swayed by the message that ‘the government was acting on behalf of ordinary people to fight corruption’, economist Bhaskar Chakravorti wrote.