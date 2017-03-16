The big news: BJP proves majority in Goa Assembly, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Amarinder Singh took oath as Punjab chief minister, and Delhi High Court said the ban on Zakir Naik’s outfit was in national interest.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP wins trust vote in Goa Assembly, Manohar Parrikar remains chief minister: Twenty-two MLAs, including 13 BJP legislators, supported the former defence minister.
- Congress’ Amarinder Singh sworn in as 26th chief minister of Punjab: The party made a comeback in the state on March 11, winning 77 of its 117 Assembly seats.
- Centre’s decision to ban Zakir Naik’s organisation ‘not arbitrary’, says Delhi High Court: The bench dismissed the plea made by the Islamic Research Foundation challenging the MHA’s order.
- Steve Smith holds firm, Australia head to tea at 194/4 on Day 1 of Ranchi Test: Australia won the toss and chose to bat.
- J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wants AFSPA to be revoked from some areas: She argued that since more forces are called in when the situation worsens, the controversial law should be withdrawn when things improve.
- US Federal Reserve hikes rates by 0.25% supported by improved jobs market and inflation gains: The central bank projected two more raises in rates in 2017, indicating it aims to tighten monetary policy as the economy inches closer to its inflation target.
- Five men assault, rape woman from Uzbekistan in Delhi: The complainant’s ex-boyfriend has been arrested for the crime, but his friend Gaurav Bhatia and three others are still on the run.
- Donald Trump’s revised travel ban blocked by Hawaiian judge hours before it came into effect: The president has called it ‘unprecedented judicial overreach’ and vowed to fight it right up to the Supreme Court.
- Centre’s legal debates set to air on TV as Law Ministry seeks rights to launch its own channel: A competition with cash prizes has been launched, inviting law students and freelance filmmakers to submit short films to be broadcast on the channel.
- Uttar Pradesh elections proved ‘big narrative’ wins over ‘big data’, says Harvard research paper: Voters were swayed by the message that ‘the government was acting on behalf of ordinary people to fight corruption’, economist Bhaskar Chakravorti wrote.