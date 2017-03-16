As many as six hydropower projects in Kashmir worth $15 billion (approximately Rs 1,500 crore) have been fast-tracked by the Indian government despite warnings from Pakistan, Reuters reported on Thursday. Islamabad had earlier opposed some of these projects as they could disrupt water supply to the country, which is highly dependent on its irrigated agriculture.

The move comes ahead of the Permanent Indus Commission meet that India is slated to attend later this month in Lahore. The commission, consisting of officials from India and Pakistan, meets every year to discuss matters related to the implementation of the Indus Water Treaty.

The approved projects are: Sawalkote, Bursar, Kwar, Kirthai I and II, and Pakal Dul. The projects, which have been delayed for close to a decade, have now been given multiple clearances in the past three months, Reuters reported quoting sources from the Water Resources Ministry. These projects on the Chenab river, a tributary of the Indus, are expected to triple hydropower generation in Jammu and Kashmir from the current level of 3,000 MW.

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment in September 2016, when he had said that “blood and water cannot flow together at the same time”, referring to the Indus Water Treaty.

The Indus Water Treaty was signed in 1960 by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan President Ayub Khan. According to the accord, India controls the rivers Beas, Ravi and Sutlej, while Pakistan holds reign over Indus, Chenab and Jhelum.