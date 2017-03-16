A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

US Federal Reserve hikes rates by 0.25% supported by improved jobs market and inflation gains: The central bank projected two more raises in rates in 2017, indicating it aims to tighten monetary policy as the economy inches closer to its inflation target. Nifty ends at record high, Sensex soars after US Federal rate hike: Adani Ports and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers in the morning trade, while Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular made losses in both indices. Cricketing icons Ian and Greg Chappell among Australians opposing Adani’s coal mine project: In a letter that will be delivered at the company’s headquarters in Gujarat, the signatories warned of health risks and damage to the Great Barrier Reef. India’s Aadhaar system is most sophisticated, says World Bank’s chief economist: It could be good for the world if this became widely adopted, said Paul Romer. Telecom tribunal refuses to stay Jio’s free promotional offer: The court has, however, asked the Telecom Regulator Authority of India to ‘re-examine’ issues. Centre hikes Dearness Allowance from 2% to 4%: Nearly 50 lakh Central government employees will receive the additional funds, effective from January 1, 2017.

Karnataka government focuses on making entertainment, alcohol and food cheaper in budget: The Siddaramaiah government will spend Rs 100 crore to set up canteens that will provide breakfast for Rs 5, and lunch and dinner for Rs 10 in Bengaluru.