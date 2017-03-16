Messaging-service WhatsApp has confirmed it will bring back its old text status message feature after facing a backlash from its users. The old feature is currently available in the beta version of WhatsApp, however, it will be rolled out on all Android phones over the next week, TechCrunch reported.

However, the recently-introduced Status feature will remain and users can still share pictures and videos on their statuses apart from keeping a text-only statuses.

WhatsApp said it had heeded requests from the users to bring back the previous status feature. “We heard from our users that people missed the ability to set a persistent text-only update in their profile, so we’ve integrated this feature into the ‘About’ section in profile sections,” WhatsApp said in a statement to TechCrunch. As it was earlier, the status message will appear next to the profile on your contact list. “At the same time, we are continuing to build on the new Status feature,” it added.

In February, Facebook had rolled out a Snapchat-like stories feature for WhatsApp and had disabled the text-status message. The picture or video status message appeared on a new status tab next to your chat list on the app. Unfortunately, there is no way to disable this feature.

While Facebook had introduced the same feature on Instagram in August last year, in January 2017 it was reported that Facebook had rolled out its own timeline-topping Facebook stories service in Ireland for trials.