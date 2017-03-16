A video has surfaced purportedly showing Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan shouting at an Uttar Pradesh government officer for forcing Khan to walk on a muddy stretch in Rampur. Officials said the incident took place on the day of counting of votes – March 11.

Khan, an MLA from Rampur, was one of the 47 Samajwadi members to have won a seat in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in the state. To collect his certificate after the victory, he had to visit the election office in Rampur, reported NDTV. However to reach the counter from the gate, he supposedly had to cross a muddy stretch.

Seeing the poor condition of infrastructure in his own constituency, Khan fumed. “The election code of conduct is in place now, but it will be off in a few days and then, I will take action against you,” he is seen saying in the video to Sub-divisional Magistrate of Rampur Sadar, Abhay Kumar Gupta. Khan said Gupta had earlier asked him for a transfer to Rampur. “Is this why I brought you here?…You were in a ditch earlier,” he said.

Khan said it was a matter of shame that the Rampur Mandi was in such a condition. “If I had slipped, it would have been a joke on national television,” he said. He also threatened to take action against Gupta as he was still the MLA from the district.

Further, Khan also asked the official if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to make Khan walk on the patchy road. “Yeh bhi Modiji ne kaha tha aise lana hai [Did Modi ask you to bring me here in this manner?]” he asked.