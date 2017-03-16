Two clerics from Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah have gone missing in Pakistan, ANI reported on Thursday. The two clerics have been identified as Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami. India has taken up the matter with Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

The clerics had visited Karachi to meet their relatives after which they were headed to Lahore to visit shrines. While one of the clerics went missing from Karachi, the other one has been untraceable from Lahore, ANI added.

More details are awaited.

Last pictures of the two clerics from Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami who have gone missing in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/1tdxsbgtJY — ANI (@ANI_news) March 16, 2017