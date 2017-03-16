Two clerics from Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah go missing in Pakistan
They had visited Karachi to meet relatives.
Two clerics from Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah have gone missing in Pakistan, ANI reported on Thursday. The two clerics have been identified as Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami. India has taken up the matter with Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.
The clerics had visited Karachi to meet their relatives after which they were headed to Lahore to visit shrines. While one of the clerics went missing from Karachi, the other one has been untraceable from Lahore, ANI added.
