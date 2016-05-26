The official Twitter account for fast-food behemoth McDonald’s on Thursday sent out a tweet calling Donald Trump “a disgusting excuse of a president and we would love to have @BarackObama back.” The tweet concluded, “also, you have tiny hands”. The size of the US president’s hands have long been considered a touchy subject.

The tweet, which was sandwiched between regulation messages about food, has since been deleted. Here is a screenshot:

Hours later, McDonald’s tweeted again saying its account had been compromised.

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

The head of communications for McDonald’s is Obama-era White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs, though there is no evidence he was behind the tweet. The president is yet to respond to the message, but might just, given his trigger-happy Twitter ways.

Trump has in the past admitted to enjoying food from McDonald’s.

Celebrating 1237! #Trump2016 A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on May 26, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

Here he is in an ad for the burger chain: