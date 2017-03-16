The big news: Congress MLA resigns after Parrikar wins Goa floor test, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: The GST council approved state and Union Terrirtory GST Laws, and WhatsApp said it will bring back the former text-only status feature.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Goa Congress MLA Vishwajeet Rane resigns after Manohar Parrikar wins trust vote: Rane had been upset with Congress’ lack of urgency in forming the government in the state despite winning the most seats.
- Council approves state and Union Territory GST laws: The next meeting will be held on March 31.
- WhatsApp to bring back its text-only status feature: However, the recently introduced update where users can share pictures and videos will remain.
- Official McDonald’s Twitter account calls Donald Trump ‘disgusting’: ‘And we want Barack Obama back’, said the message, shortly before it was deleted.
- France issues terror warning after school shooting leaves several hurt, 17-year-old student arrested: Officials from the town of Grasse, where the incident took place, said the attack might have been the result of an altercation between two students.
- Two clerics from Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah go missing in Pakistan: They had visited Karachi to meet relatives.
- SP leader Azam Khan yells at officer after being made to walk on muddy roads in his own constituency: A video of the exchange has surfaced, showing the MLA making threats and promising action.
- India’s Aadhaar system is so good that every nation should get its own, says World Bank’s chief economist: Paul Romer called the controversial identification system the most sophisticated that he had ever seen.
- Letter explodes in IMF office in Paris, one injured: The police have yet to reveal the identity of the sender.
- Slipper hurled at Union minister who was attending JNU student Muthukrishnan’s funeral in Tamil Nadu: Pon Radhakrishnan said he refused to accept that there was any connection between BJP coming to power at the Centre and the 25-year-old committing suicide.