British actor Sir Patrick Stewart, 76, has revealed that he used medical marijuana daily for two years to deal with arthritis, reported Independent. The Hollywood actor, known for his role as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series, advocated for the benefits of cannabis-based medicines.

Stewart said he had used an ointment, a spray and some edibles that were all marijuana-based to get better and they did not have any side effects, unlike other medications. His statement comes amid reports that Oxford University is putting together a team for a multimillion-pound research projejct that looks at the medical benefits of cannabis, reported CNBC.

“This is an important step forward for Britain in a field of research that has for too long been held back by prejudice, fear and ignorance,” Stewart said in a statement. “I believe this programme of research might result in benefits for people like myself as well as millions of others.”

Medical marijuana is legal in 28 states in North America. Of these, Colorado, California, Oregon, Washington, Maine, Nevada, Alaska and Massachusetts have made marijuana legal for recreational purposes as well.

While marijuana is not legal in India, bhang, which is also a version of it, is legally sold and consumed in parts of the country. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychtotropic Substances Act excludes bhang as it is considered a part of Indian culture and is widely consumed during the festival of Holi. However, some states such as Assam and Maharashtra restrict the sale and consumption of bhang.